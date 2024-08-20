By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 13:32 • 1 minute read

Ché Ragazzi: Alicante's Italian gem shines bright with global accolades. Image: Ché Ragazzi.

Ché Ragazzi in Alicante has been recognised as the Best Italian Restaurant in the Valencian Community for 2024 by the Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

This prestigious award highlights the restaurant’s commitment to culinary excellence.

World’s Best

Furthermore, Ché Ragazzi has been nominated for the Best Neapolitan Pizza in Spain as well as for Best Restaurant in the World in terms of design and decor by the Restaurant & Bar Design Awards.

The restaurant’s growing acclaim has caught the attention of key influencers in the culinary world, including Pablo Cabezali, known as @cenandoconpablo on social media.

His recent visit has further amplified Ché Ragazzi’s online presence, which already boasts over 475,000 TikTok followers and 290 million views.

Diverse Menu

Ché Ragazzi sets itself apart with a diverse menu featuring both traditional and modern Italian dishes.

Signature starters like burrata and mortadella tartare and 100-day aged picanha carpaccio showcase their innovative approach to classic flavours.

Their pasta offerings, including truffle mafaldine served in a wheel of pecorino cheese, and their stone-oven pizzas, from the timeless margherita to the inventive zucca e fonduta, highlight their dedication to high-quality ingredients and creativity.