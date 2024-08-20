Cheapest places to rent in Malaga province

By Adam Woodward • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 16:25 • 1 minute read

Historic Antequera, little more than an hour from Malaga. Credit: saiko3p - Shutterstock

With rent prices soaring in the Malaga province, knowing where to look for rental accommodation is tricky. But it doesn’t necessarily mean having to compromise beautiful surroundings.

Average rental prices in Malaga City have shot up in recent years from €6.4 m2 in 2014 to €14.5 m2 in 2024. And in Marbella, from €7.2 per m2 in 2013 to a whopping €18.5 in 2024. However, 2 pretty little historic towns in the Malaga province, according to Idealista, the online site for house hunting, come out on the list of the most economic.

Two of the most beautiful towns, also the cheapest

Ronda and Antequera. In Ronda, the rental square metre average is just €6.7 m2, while in Antequera, the price is €7, number 22 in a ranking produced by Idealista of the cheapest rents in Spain.

Jaen features highly in the top-20 cheapest areas to rent in, with Ubeda topping the charts at €5 per square metre per month, while in Lucena in the Cordoba province, you can expect to pay €6, a third of that in Marbella. Puertollano in Castilla la Mancha is at the number 2 lot at €5.40 and Ontiyent at €5.50 per square metre. As one might imagine, the opposite end of the small is dominated by Barcelona at €21.60, Madrid at €18.10 and San Sebastián at €17.6. With the cultural heritage and increasing tourist trade, both Ronda and Antequera look to be reasonable options for those wanting to avoid the increasingly exorbitant Costa del Sol.