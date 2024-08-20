Deep-Sea Fishing tournament Benalmadena

By Adam Woodward • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 10:41 • 1 minute read

Last year’s winning catch. Credit: puertobenalmadena.es

The 28th International Deep Sea Fishing Tournament to be held on August 24 and 25 was officially presented this week in Benalmadena. This international classic was presented by Benalmadena Mayor Juan Antonio Lara, which he described as ‘a benchmark in fishing competitions, where participants enjoy the best seafaring atmosphere.’

Benalmadena Town Hall use the event, running for almost 30 years, as a way of promoting the the Costa del Sol harbour, and bringing it back to the glory days when it was once one of the main ports on the South coast.

Fish to go to soup kitchens + cash prizes for winners

National and international crews will take their catches to the weighing arch, as is tradition in this competition, and the fish will be donated to local charitable organisations to be cooked up for underprivileged families in the Benalmadena area. There are two main prizes sponsored by Benalmadena Marina: €1,000 for the heaviest catch, and another for total catch, both of which will be weighed on the Sunday. The registration period is open until Friday August 23.

Sea and weather forecasts are for force 2 to 3 winds with waves between 0.90m and 1.20m for the weekend. The technical requirements remain the same as previous years: two rods per license and a maximum of four licenses and seven rods per boat. Catching of skipjack tuna, albacore, bacoreta, bonito and dorado weighing more than three kilos is permitted.