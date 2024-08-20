By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 15:07
• 1 minute read
Ollie Pope in the field
Credit: Ollie Pope, Facebook
England have called up Matthew Potts as an extra seamer for the first Test against Sri Lanka at Emirates Old Trafford, replacing the injured captain Ben Stokes.
The 25-year-old will face Sri Lanka on August 21, coming for his first Test in more than a year. Stokes was left with a fractured hamstring after playing for the Northern Superchargers during The Hundred earlier this August. Wicketkeeper Jamie Smith and all-round Chris
Woakes will now move up a position in England´s batting order to sixth and seventh. In the absence of the captain, England will be led by Ollie Pope for the first time, becoming England´s 82nd men´s Test captain.
Pope has previously led Surrey in one County Championship match in 2021 and eight times in the T20 Blast this season. England´s cricketer Dan Lawrence said about Pope; “He´s been a very good player for England over the last couple of years, but I´m sure as a leader he´ll be just as good.”
Lawrence, meanwhile, will make a debut in opening the batting in Test cricket, returning to the side more than two years after scoring 11 caps. He expressed that he feels confident about the opener; “I always try and take the game on and score runs. I think I fit the mould more in that aspect. When I heard about Zak, the first thing I thought about was, ´am I going to open?´”
The player said about his strategy; “I´m just going to go out there and try to be as free as possible.” He is covering for the injured opener Zac Crawley will also abstain from the Test, having damaged a finger when fielding during the final Test against West Indies.
The Tests will take place as listed;
1st Test, Emirates Old Trafford – August 21-25
2nd Test, Lord´s – August 29- September 2
3rd Test, The Oval – September 6-10.
From Moscow to Costa Blanca, Anna has spent over 10 years in Spain and one year in Berlin, where she worked as an actress and singer. Covering European news, Anna´s biggest passions are writing and travelling.
