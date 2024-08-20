By Eleanor EWN • Updated: 20 Aug 2024 • 14:45 • 2 minutes read

The whole range of newly minted coins featuring King Charles. Credit: Royal Mint.

THE first £1 coin with the official portrait of King Charles III has entered general circulation. The coin is part of a collection inspired by plants and animals native to the four nations of the United Kingdom.

The first design, featuring two bees, has already been issued to Post Offices and banks. Around three million coins will be making their way into tills, pockets, and piggy banks up and down the country.

The King Oversaw the Design of the Coins

All the species included in the design of the coin were approved by the King himself and are all in active conservation programmes. The flora and fauna represent the whole of the UK’s biodiversity, with plants and animals from each corner of the UK represented.

King Charles was presented with new banknotes in April, calling the new designs, “very elegant.”

Coin Denominations and Their Images

1p: The 1p coin depicts a hazel dormouse.

2p: The 2p coin will bear a red squirrel.

5p: The silver 5p has an oak tree leaf.

10p: The endangered capercaillie. The capercaillie is a large woodland grouse native to Scotland.

20p: A puffin, mostly commonly found in the The Scottish Isles.

50p: A salmon. Salmon can be found in clean rivers in Scotland, Wales, and South West England.

£1: Two bees.

£2: A rose for England, a thistle for Scotland, a daffodil for Wales, and a shamrock for Northern Ireland.

More Coins to Be Released by the End of the Year

The new designs were originally released by the Royal Mint in October. Production started in November, with several million of each coin created. The 50p coin was the first coin to enter circulation that month. The remaining dominations are expected to enter circulation by the end of the year.

Nature-Inspired Designs to Replace Shield

British coins currently bear a shield featuring an emblem of each of the home nations: a rose, a thistle, a shamrock, and leak. The shield was introduced in 2008.

The director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “We hope the designs across all denominations spark important conversations about the conservation of these important species.”

A poll of almost 3,000 people revealed the favourite design is the newly circulating £1 coin. The 2p, with its red squirrel design, followed closely in second place.