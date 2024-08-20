Fishing tourism: Costa del Sol’s next big thing

By Adam Woodward •
Updated: 20 Aug 2024 • 13:41 • 1 minute read
Flying fish caught on fishing tour from Estepona.
Credit: Turismo Marinero, Facebook
The idea behind fishing tourism is not just yachts and rods. Local fishermen and shellfish gathers are taking advantage of the popularity of guided tours and offering something a little different: an introduction into their way of life and how to fish the traditional way.
The tourism companies promoting these activities are celebrating a much bigger uptake from international visitors this year from both European and US tourists. Part of a recent trend in cultural guided tours along with wine tours and espadrille-making workshops and the like, the boom also has knock-on affects, such as opening up of the restaurant sector, and especially when offered as corporate team building events, hospitality of all sorts.
The new ‘Fishing Tourism’ focusing on two main areas, neither of which are sports fishing trips: The first is ‘Pescaturismo’ which involves taking groups of tourists out on professional fishing vessels to learn about fishing and shellfish harvesting. L’Ametlla de Mar from Tarragona, for example, offers tuna fishing trips with the opportunity for people to swim among the tuna fish. This year they predict 22,000 customers.
The second, ‘Marine Tourism’, however, is where there are visits to mussel farms where tourists learn about octopus fishing, and other near coast fishing activities. In Andalusia, sources from Turismo Marinero Costa del Sol in Estepona – who teach tourists what Mediterranean fishing is like, have said this year to have extended their operating season from May until September to be able to keep up with demand.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.