Fishing tourism: Costa del Sol’s next big thing

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 20 Aug 2024 • 13:41 • 1 minute read

Flying fish caught on fishing tour from Estepona. Credit: Turismo Marinero, Facebook

The idea behind fishing tourism is not just yachts and rods. Local fishermen and shellfish gathers are taking advantage of the popularity of guided tours and offering something a little different: an introduction into their way of life and how to fish the traditional way.

The tourism companies promoting these activities are celebrating a much bigger uptake from international visitors this year from both European and US tourists. Part of a recent trend in cultural guided tours along with wine tours and espadrille-making workshops and the like, the boom also has knock-on affects, such as opening up of the restaurant sector, and especially when offered as corporate team building events, hospitality of all sorts.

Whether on a boat or at the shore, fishing tourism is the next big trend

The new ‘Fishing Tourism’ focusing on two main areas, neither of which are sports fishing trips: The first is ‘Pescaturismo’ which involves taking groups of tourists out on professional fishing vessels to learn about fishing and shellfish harvesting. L’Ametlla de Mar from Tarragona, for example, offers tuna fishing trips with the opportunity for people to swim among the tuna fish. This year they predict 22,000 customers.

The second, ‘Marine Tourism’, however, is where there are visits to mussel farms where tourists learn about octopus fishing, and other near coast fishing activities. In Andalusia, sources from Turismo Marinero Costa del Sol in Estepona – who teach tourists what Mediterranean fishing is like, have said this year to have extended their operating season from May until September to be able to keep up with demand.