Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 12:41
Hero’s welcome for Ayoub Ghadfa in Marbella.
Credit: Ayoub Ghadfa - Instagram
The Marbella boxer Ayoub Ghadfa, who gained Silver in the 92kg plus category at the Paris Olympics, popped into his old gym in Marbella where he first began his boxing career.
Accompanied by his proud dad, who first persuaded him to take up boxing, he was wearing his Olympic medal around his neck when he arrived. Scores of friends, family and fans awaited Ayoub Ghadfa at the gym entrance who did not want to miss the opportunity to congratulate him personally and grab an autograph.
Ayoub encouraged the younger ones to get into the sport while signing autographs on t-shirts and fans’ boxing gloves. He told the crowd that he had got into the idea of boxing when fleeing from bullies as a child, but emphasised to the kids that the training had to be balanced with their studies.
‘You have to fight for your dreams, but never leave your studies to one side. They are the most important thing,’ said the medal-winning boxer, who in addition to training to be an Olympic champion, completed his university studies in Physical Education. His only plan now is to spend the rest of the Summer relaxing.
Passionate about music, food and the arts. After being completely immersed in the Spanish way of life for 25 years, I now share my knowhow and experience with you.
