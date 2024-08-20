Impending inland water cuts

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 20 Aug 2024 • 14:30 • 1 minute read

Drought - Emergency measures 'could be introduced in matter of days'. Credit: R_Tee - Shutterstock

Reservoir levels so low that inland towns of Malaga province may suffer water cuts within a few days.

Water supply company Aguas de los Verdiales has called for ‘unity and fair, responsible and efficient use of water,’ in the Malaga areas of Almogía, Villanueva de la Concepción, Casabermeja and in the southern area of El Torcal de Antequera, including their urbanisations and villages, warning of what they call an ‘alarming’ drop in reservoir levels.

These areas may suffer water cuts in coming days, and partly to blame, according to the water supplier, is the increased use of water during the summer months. Therefore, the company asks ‘to avoid cuts in the coming days, we call on the entire population to use only the water that is strictly necessary and to follow all the usual recommendations, simple measures to keep to that considerably help to reduce consumption,’

Leaks and ‘fraudulent’ use of water to blame

Aguas de los Verdiales explains that by far the greatest expenditure of water occurs in rural areas, due to, partly, leaks and ‘fraudulent use of water’ which are difficult to detect. For this reason they are reaching out to the wider public to notify the public utility company of detected misuse.

As well, they point out that livestock farming and the increase in tourism is having a compounding effect. ‘Rural areas have smaller populations, but water consumption is still much higher. That is why, if necessary, there may be limitations to the supply in rural areas for certain days and hours,’ the company explains.