Increased fines for absentee kids

By Donna Williams • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 23:01 • 2 minutes read

Parents of kids in schools in England face increased fines for unauthorised absences Credit: Pixabay: Ernestoeslava

We all know that it is far cheaper to book a family holiday outside of peak summer time, and of course, the larger the family, the more cost becomes a consideration.

However, taking advantage of off-peak offers invariably means taking your kids out of school early, which some would argue impacts their education. Others would say that the cultural benefits they gain from travelling to foreign countries far outweigh spending those days in the classroom.

It would seem that, at least in England, parents are quite happy to take kids out of school, as almost 400,000 penalty notices issued in 2022-23 for unauthorised school absences would testify to. I mean, I am sure that kids still skip the odd day of school but realistically, just how many of those penalties can be down to truancy? I jest, because the statistics substantiate that 89% were down to unauthorised holidays.

Parents of absentee kids to receive increased fines for unauthorised absences

For those unaware, parents of children in schools in England are liable to pay a penalty of £60 (€70) if their children miss five days of school through unauthorised absence. This amount increases to £120 (€140) if the fine remains unpaid after 21 days of issue. These fines were at the discretion of the local authorities, but that has now changed.

The Department of Education (DfE) has decided that the current fine isn’t enough of a deterrent. As a result, with immediate effect, they have issued a nationwide instruction to increase it by a third to £80 (€94), with a jump to £160 (€187) if not paid within 21 days.

In addition, if the same parent is fined again within a three-year period, the new starting threshold will be £160 (€187). Furthermore, if it reaches the point where a parent is liable for a third penalty, they will now face ‘alternative action’, which would most likely include prosecution.

NAHT agrees with standardised fines relating to absentee kids

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders union NAHT, has supported the announcement, stating, “A consistent national framework for fines makes sense. Currently, there is a significant variation between how and when local authorities issue fines to parents.”

However, he also believes that parents will likely be surprised that the government is focusing on increasing fines for parents at a time when there are other critical matters related to education that need addressing. According to him, schools are struggling to find enough teachers to teach, buildings are crumbling, and special needs provision is in crisis.

He concludes, “Good attendance is obviously critically important, but fines have long proven to be too blunt a tool and largely ineffective at improving persistent absence.”

Unauthorised absentee kids unacceptable: Fines needed

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, argues that while nobody wants to be in a position of fining parents, there has to be a marker that this is not acceptable. He emphasised, “Not only does it affect the child’s education but it means teachers then have to spend time helping children to catch up with lost learning. If everybody did this it would be chaos.”

Over to you – is it right that parents receive a fine for taking their children out of school during term time?