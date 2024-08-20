By Letara Draghia • Updated: 20 Aug 2024 • 15:14 • 2 minutes read

The late Avicii. Credit: Getty Images.

The late Swedish DJ and producer Tim ‘Avicii’ Bergling’s personal belongings will soon be up for auction, with proceeds going to support mental health initiatives through the Tim Bergling Foundation.

This auction, named The Avicii Collection, will be held by Stockholms Auktionsverk and features 267 items donated by Avicii’s family. The sale aims to not only honour Avicii’s legacy but also to contribute to a cause deeply connected to his life and struggles.

The Tim Bergling Foundation, established by his family after his tragic death in 2018, focuses on recognising suicide as a critical global health issue. It actively works to destigmatise mental health challenges and provides support for those affected by these issues.

The auction aims to raise funds to further the foundation’s mission, ensuring that Avicii’s legacy transcends his music and makes meaningful impact on mental health awareness.

Cecilia Gave, CEO of Stockholms Auktionsverk, expressed the company’s pride in hosting the event. “Tim Bergling touched countless lives with his music and continues to do so through the foundation in his name. We are honoured to support The Tim Bergling Foundation, which aims to help young people worldwide. With our long history of handling the belongings of prominent cultural figures, we consider this auction a privilege,” she said.

How did Avicii die?

Avicii, who took his own life at the young age of 28, had a profound influence on the global music scene. However, behind his success was a constant struggle with the pressures of fame and a quest for balance in life.

Following his death, his family released a poignant statement reflecting on his inner battles: “Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul… He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer.”

The Avicii auction

The auction is scheduled to take place both in Stockholm and online on October 1 at 3pm local time. Those interested in participating will be able to view the full list of items, which includes clothing, instruments, and other personal belongings, on the Auktionsverk website starting from September 6. This event not only offers fans a chance to own a piece of Avicii’s history but also serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health and the ongoing battle to prevent suicide.