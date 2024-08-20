Laura Davies won’t play in the Open for the first time since 1980

By Eleanor EWN • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 7:44 • 1 minute read

Laura Davies receives a PGA recognition award Credit: Martin Dempster. X.

DAME LAURA DAVIES has played in every AIG Women’s Open since making her debut in 1980. However, she’s decided not to use the final year of her exemption as a former champion to make one last appearance.

Davies boasts an illustrious career that spans from her debut as a 16 year old 44 years ago, appearing in every edition since. This year’s edition though is one step too far, as Davies has chosen no to make a record-breaking 44th consecutive Women’s Open start.

Davies explained to Sky Sports that she’s, “just not playing enough golf now to warrant a spot in the field.” Instead, she will be part of the televised coverage of the event.

The 60-year-old admitted she feels, “sadder and sadder with the fact that I’m not going to be playing there,” explaining that it’s a week she’s always looked forward to. However, a lack of sharpness due to conflicting schedules and a wrist injury put paid to any thoughts of signing off her sparkling career at the Open.

Davies doesn’t want to be there simply to make up the numbers; a sign of a true champion. “I like to be the centre of attention for playing great golf, not just for the sake of being there,” she explained.

As it is, Davies has no regrets. As her career in front of the camera draws to a close, fans can still enjoy her experience behind it.