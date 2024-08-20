Luka Modric confirmed in UEFA Nations League

By Letara Draghia • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 21:28 • 1 minute read

Luka Modric on the pitch. Credit: Instagram.

Croatia’s football icon Luka Modric has been named in the national squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures, continuing his remarkable international career.

The almost-39-year-old Real Madrid captain has been committed to Croatia, amassing an impressive 178 appearances since his debut in 2006 at just the tender age of 20.

This announcement follows a summer of speculation about Luka Modric’s future with the national team after Croatia’s early exit at group stage from Euro 2024.

With the recent retirements of key players Domagoj Vida and Marcelo Brozovic, many wondered if Luka Modric would also step away from international duty. However, Croatia’s head coach Zlatko Dalic has expressed his satisfaction with the veteran midfielder’s decision to stay. He said he was “happy that our captain remains on board… He is our great strength, both on and off the field.”

Luka Modric is a committed international player

Luka Modric had a recent contract renewal with Real Madrid, where he extended his stay for another year in July. Despite his age (close to retirement age in the football world), Luka Modric’s performance remains superior, demonstrated by him starting all three of Croatia’s matches at the Euros.

Croatia, competing in League A of the Nations League, is set to face a challenging start. They will travel to Portugal for their first match on 5 September, followed by a home game against Poland just three days later. With Modric continuing to lead the team, Croatian fans will be keen to see if the midfield maestro can inspire his team to success in this important tournament.