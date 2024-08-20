By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 19:09 • 2 minutes read

Natalie Knight, the ultimate Madonna tribute act. Image: Madonna by Knight.

Madonna magic

The Madhouse is excited to present Natalie Knight, the ultimate Madonna tribute act, on Wednesday, September 4.

is excited to present Natalie Knight, the ultimate Madonna tribute act, on Wednesday, September 4.

Since launching her show, Madonna By Knight, in 2008, Natalie Knight has taken her tribute act everywhere from festivals and weddings to corporate events, hotels, casinos, and even international stages in countries like Ireland, China, Oman, and beyond.

Natalie Knight’s incredible Madonna tribute act is inspired by her favourite era of Madonna, the Blond Ambition tour.

This iconic 57-show tour kicked off on April 13, 1990, in Chiba, Japan, and wrapped up on August 5, 1990, in Nice, France.

It featured Madonna’s unforgettable Jean-Paul Gaultier pink corset and pin-striped suit, a look that Natalie loves to recreate in her performances.

Fans can look forward to all the classic hits, including chart-toppers like “Like A Virgin,” “True Blue,” “Vogue,” “Like A Prayer,” “Open Your Heart,” “Crazy For You,” “Papa Don’t Preach,” “Express Yourself,” “Holiday,” “Into The Groove,” “Cherish,” and many more.

Madonna has had so many iconic looks throughout her career, and Natalie captures that versatility with a selection of costumes.

So, whether it’s Like A Virgin or Vogue, you never know which version of Madonna Natalie will bring to life on stage!

Natalie Knight has been performing as Madonna since 2008, earning a reputation for her spot-on renditions of Madonna’s biggest hits and her striking resemblance to the pop icon.

For more details, head to the website: madhouseonline.eu, WhatsApp to (+34) 711083529, or visit The Madhouse at Tiro de Pichon, Calle Republica Dominicana, Orihuela.

Tickle your Funny Bones

Enjoy a night of laughter at the Söda Bar in Alicante!

The English Comedy Club is bringing a lineup of hilarious stand-up acts and witty jokes, promising an evening filled with fun and entertainment.

Join the fun on Wednesday, September 25 at 8:00.PM. Enjoy a great time with friends and fellow comedy enthusiasts.

The Söda Bar is located at 8 Calle del Médico Pascual Pérez, 03001 Alicante.

For more information, call (+34) 639 91 88 36.

Copperhead Road

El Capitan Sports Center proudly presents Copperhead Road, a band known for playing tunes that everyone recognises.

Enjoy an evening of music across all genres.

These talented musicians are not only skilled but they are also known to get everyone on their feet!

Enjoy the fun on August 29 from 6:00.PM until 9:00.PM.

Admission is free, so be sure to reserve your spot and book a table by calling (+34) 603235688 or visiting El Capitan at Calle Fragata, 1, 03189 Orihuela.