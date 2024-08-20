By Harry Sinclair • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 10:08 • 2 minutes read

Major airports in the UK are continuing to increase their drop-off fees Credit: Shutterstock

Passengers flying from the UK are seeing a rise in extra fees when arriving at the airport.

Drivers who are dropping off their loved ones and travelling friends at Britain’s airports have been advised that many airports have been increasing their drop-off zones over the past 12 months.

Major airports continue to increase drop-off zone fees by up to £ 1 since 2023

The RAC, an automotive services company based in Britain, has warned motorists of the increasing fees, stating that most of the popular sites continue to increase the charges applied to their drop-off zones.

According to the RAC, prices across the board have increased by up to £1 since 2023, with some airports charging upwards of £7 to use especially convenient drop-off areas.

Due to the poor state of public transportation systems near airports, and general public access, most travellers have no choice but to use drop-off zones, facing more fees before even stepping on their flight.

RAC highlight the drop-off zone fees and the problems that come with it

Rob Dennis, RAC senior policy officer, recognised this, stating “It’s depressing, if perhaps unsurprising given what’s happened in the past, to see seven airports have hiked their drop-off charges once again this year.”

Dennis went on further to say “To have to pay £5, £6 or even £7 for the briefest of stops to simply open the boot and take some luggage out for a friend or loved one is bordering on the ridiculous.”

The senior policy officer explained the airport’s reasoning by saying “Some airports say the reason they charge for drop-offs at all is to discourage people from driving in the first place”, but added that “if the alternatives are non-existent, expensive or unreliable then what choice do people really have?”

RAC released a report on the current drop-off fees of Britain’s major airports

In a report released by the RAC, they state that the “Cost of dropping off friends and family has reached record highs as fees increase at seven UK airports.”

Referring to the study carried out by RAC, the airport with the most expensive drop-off zone fee is London Stanstead, charging a whopping £7 for just 15 minutes.

Many other airports limit drivers to much shorter periods of time for a similar price, such as Leeds Bradford, which charges £6.50 for 10 minutes in the drop-off zone.

RAC highlighted that it was Manchester Airport that had the highest price per minute, with drivers paying £5 for five minutes in the drop-off zone, or £1 per minute of stay.

The report also pointed out the major airports still offering free drop-off, stating “Just three airports out of the top 20 in the UK – London City, Cardiff and Inverness – retain free drop-off zones.”