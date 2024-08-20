By Anna Akopyan • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 10:28 • 2 minutes read

Futuro Vegetal vandalising Messi´s villa Credit: Futuro Vegetal, Facebook

Legendary footballer Lionel Messi demanded €50,000 from climate activists of Futuro Vegetal, for vandalising his villa in Ibiza to “help the planet” and “eat the rich.”

Messi demands €50,000 from climate activists; vandalised villa

Lionel Messi´s luxurious villa in Ibiza was vandalised by eco-warriors Futuro Vegetal on August 6, as they threw red paint on the walls and posed for social media with a banner reading “Help the planet. Eat the rich. Abolish the police.” The three activists involved also violated the facade of the Leonardo Royal Hotel in Santa Eularia, which they accused of funding the genocide in Gaza.

The organisation´s spokesman Bilbo Bassaterra claimed that the damage to Messi´s house was meant to denounce the “responsibility of the rich” in pollution and climate change. The three members were arrested by Guardia Civil two days after the act and were released after 24 hours, charged with criminal damage in two protests.

In response to Futuro Vegetal, Messi demanded that they provide a €50,000 compensation for the damage. Bassaterra spoke out against the demand; “This is water-based paint, so a priori it can be washed off with a hosepipe, at most you´ll have to but a little. But even in the worst case scenario, even if the facade had to be repainted, it doesn´t cost €50,000.”

Bassatera compared throwing paint to “spitting,” claiming; “no one would think of asking for criminal damage for spitting on a facade.” He reported that the group intends to ask the court for an expert opinion on the compensation and emphasised that Messi´s €11 million villa “was built without planning permission,” and that the Sant Josep Town Hall “asked him in May to regularise it and he didn´t even try.”

According to the Town Hall, a requirement was sent to Messi in May, urging to regularise structural elements including swimming pools and garage but has received no response.

Messi´s actions & demands from climate activists; who´s to blame?

Futuro Vegetal has been gaining media attention as had previously disrupted the functions of Madrid´s international airport, blocked traffic on capital roads, and spray painted the Spanish parliament building and museum artworks. On social media, the group emphasises its commitment to “eat the rich,” blaming the world´s wealthiest personas for the climate crisis.

A similar environmental organisation Extinction Rebellion Ibiza had sent Messi an open letter, urging him to stop contributing to nature´s destruction and become “part of the solution.” As reported, the letter stated; “Whether you like it or not, your lifestyle is full of excesses: empty mansions, jets, yachts and excessive consumption, contributes immeasurably to an imminent crisis. We invite you to recognize the damage that this lifestyle represents.”

The pressure on Messi was met with confusion by the global press, as earlier this spring, the famous footballer had announced his partnership with Join the Planet, collaborating in the collection of plastic from coasts across the world, to turn them into a sculpture of his iconic left boot. The organisation´s director Thomas Kimber stated; “Lionel Messi´s role as the inaugural ambassador for Join the Planet brings unparalleled influence to global culture.”