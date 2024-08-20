Mijas donkeys – tourist attacked

By Adam Woodward • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 8:23 • 1 minute read

Donkeys pulling carts for tourists in Mijas, Mijas. Shutterstock

Hispanophile and frequent visitor to Spain, Ian Grace, was recently taking in the charms of Mijas Pueblo when he was set upon by a donkey taxi operator, and punched several times in the face, for filming a donkey.

The situation between operators of the donkey rides for tourists and locals concerned about the wellbeing of the animals is at fever pitch. Recent viral online footage of a donkey collapsing with what appeared to be exhaustion has caused many to upload to social media their own photos of the donkeys, decrying mistreatment of the creatures.

On Sunday, August 18, Local Police were called and reminded the donkey ride operators that due to a severe weather warning, they were in breach of the law offering rides to tourists. One such owner of a donkey and cart, who seemed to be returning home from a sweltering day with few customers vented his anger publicly.

Video footage shows attack unprovoked

Ian, who had been following the social media group Free Mijas Donkeys, decided to record video demonstrating that the donkeys were being let off duty for the day, when the blue-shirt wearing donkey ride operator began shouting and motioning aggressively at the tourist. Seemingly in a fit of rage, video footage of the event shows the man scrambling to reach Ian, shoving him to the floor, and sitting on his chest while repeatedly punching the non-Spanish speaker in the head, and breaking his glasses. Ian’s video footage demonstrates that he never showed any aggression or deliberate provocation to the man.

The man was taken away by police while Ian was taken to a medical centre to see to his wounds and spent a large part of the rest of the evening filling out a report with the Guardia Civil. The case is expected to go to courting the coming days.