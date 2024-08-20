By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 17:25 • 1 minute read

Orangutan Day: Swinging into conservation with Nakal at Rio Safari. Image: Río Safari Elche / Facebook.

August 19 marked Orangutan Day, a day dedicated to Asia’s only great ape.

Orangutans are found in the wild exclusively on the islands of Borneo and Sumatra, where three distinct species exist: the Bornean Orangutan, the Sumatran Orangutan, and the Tapanuli Orangutan.

All three species are classified as Critically Endangered on the IUCN Red List, with the primary threat being the destruction of their rainforest habitat.

Rio Safari Elche

At Rio Safari Elche, two adult orangutan pairs are housed: Nakal and Indah-Tessa, and Kai and Joly.

The latter pair welcomed a baby, Membelai, born at Rio Safari in 2021.

These four adult orangutans were all born in European zoos and are part of the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA) Exsitu Conservation Program, which focuses on the conservation of orangutans outside their natural habitat.

Rio Resident

Nakal has been a resident of Rio Safari Elche since 2012, a significant addition that led to the construction of a specialised facility for orangutans within the park.

This also marked Rio Safari Elche’s inclusion in the European Exsitu Orangutans Conservation Programme (EEP).

Care Routine

Nakal’s care routine is carefully managed to monitor his health, particularly his diabetes.

The team regularly checks his urine glucose levels using reactive strips and administers medication during breakfast and dinner. His diet is exclusively composed of vegetables, with a strong emphasis on leafy greens such as white cabbage, escarole, spinach, lettuce, endives, and chard.

Rio Safari’s Commitment

Rio Safari Elche’s commitment to Nakal’s well-being reflects its dedication to the conservation and care of orangutans, playing an active role in the broader European efforts to protect this critically endangered species.