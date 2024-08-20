By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 15:00 • 1 minute read

Orihuela’s holiday glow-up: €804K to brighten up festivities. Image: 4 PM production / Shutterstock.com.

Festivities in Orihuela have recently faced challenges due to inadequate or last-minute lighting arrangements, which have dampened some events.

However, this year, with no budgetary excuses, the new government has acted proactively.

Early Tender

They have put out the tender for the decorative lighting for the patron saint and Christmas festivities well in advance, allocating a budget of €804,000.

Last Christmas, controversy arose when both the holiday lighting and the municipal Nativity scene were awarded at the eleventh hour.

The lighting budget, a mere €61,000, resulted in 20 districts going without festive decorations and only symbolic displays for 30,000 coastal residents.

Nativity Scene

Additionally, the contractor responsible for the Nativity scene was given just 72 hours to begin its installation.

The districts of Orihuela were left in the dark during the holidays due to the urgency of the situation.

The simplified procedure selected by the city only covered lighting for the city centre and the coast.

Poisoned Legacy

The mayor of the town was eventually forced to apologise, citing a “poisoned legacy” inherited by the Festivities Department.

The lights were finally switched on December 15, weeks later than anticipated.