Police swoop on street sellers

By Adam Woodward •
Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 17:16
• 1 minute read
Avoiding arrest: Street vendors pack up
Credit: Mikel Dabbah / Shutterstock
A total of 56 officers made up of National Police and Local Police carried out a joint operation Monday August 19 to rid the streets of illegal street vending.
The blitz took place with officers from both Torremolinos and Benalmadena participated in the dragnet in the area of Carihuela beach promenade, up until its limit with Benalmadena. The operation has resulted in the detention of 4 people for crimes against intellectual property and the seizure of 2,826 items, including shoes, shirts and bags.
Detainees and the seized goods will be brought before the courts, including a certification of whether they are counterfeit goods in order to process the case as a possible crime against intellectual property.
The growing numbers of illegal street vendors have been a bugbear for Torremolinos police and council in recent years, and this year the Local Police drew up ‘Plan Especial Verano 2024’. During this summer, Local Police officers have carried out numerous interventions on illegal street sales along the Torremolinos promenades.
