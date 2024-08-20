By Anna Akopyan • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 10:18 • 1 minute read

Nottingham Forest player Danilo Credit: Nottingham Forest, Facebook

Premier League player Danilo suffered a “horrible” injury 10 minutes into the opening day of the season on August 17. The Nottingham Forest star was stretchered off by a medical team to the staggered silence of the stadium.

Premier League player Danilo; horror injury

As Nottingham Forest faced AFC Bournemouth at the City Ground on August 17, the players entered their first game of the 2024-25 season; just seven minutes into the game, the stadium stopped in shock at Danilo´s injury. As the 23-year-old player challenged Bournemouth´s Antoine Semenvo for an aerial ball inside the centre circle, the two crashed into each other, leaving Danilo landing on his left foot, forcing a jolting twist of his body.

The stadium was shaken as two medical teams, an ambulance, and security staff swamped the pitch, holding up a protective barrier as the medics assisted the Brazilian player. Once the protective barrier was removed, the fans could see Danilo giving a thumbs up to the medics, although being stretchered off the pitch, with his leg visibly damaged.

Football pundit Kris Boyd said on Sky Sports; “(Danilo) has just jumped for the ball with Semenyo. It´s disgusting. He´s come back down and there´s no other way to say it, it´s looked like the bottom of his leg´s snapped.” “It´s horrible. Absolutely horrible.”

BBC´s Fara Williams also reacted; “Danilo went up for the header in the middle of the park and as he landed, you could just see his ankle roll under him.”

Premier League results and Forest´s Danilo injury

The incident resulted in 11 minutes of added time at the point of Nottingham Forest leading 1-0, forcing Danilo to be replaced by Ryan Yates. Although Forest led in the 23rd minute, Bournemouth´s Semenyo scored a late goal in the second half of the match, ending the season opening with a 1-1 draw.

Forest player since January 2023, Danilo was making his 43rd Premier League appearance and had previously scored three goals in 34 games across all competitions for the East Midlands last season. It is unclear, however, when the star player will come back to playing, as his injury appeared severe and he is likely to take a while to recover.