Rockin’ New Tricks all over the Costa del Sol

By Adam Woodward • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 0:34 • 1 minute read

New Tricks rockin' the Costa. Credit: New Tricks Spain Facebook

Formed in 2018, party starters New Tricks, was the brainchild of Pete Carter and Stephen Toal after an eternity of playing in the covers bands of others.

Their collaboration was inspired by shared musical influences and a passion for performing great music. The two Marks have since joined them – Hopkins on bass and Bailey on drums.

New Tricks cover a sweep of iconic artists such as The Rolling Stones, The Beatles, The Eagles, Oasis, Stereophonics, Status Quo, Prince, and Led Zeppelin. Pete says ‘Toalz and I decided it was time to stop joining other bands and start one of our own, playing the stuff we liked, avoiding the tired old standards you hear all the time. So far that ethos has stood New Tricks in good stead and the feedback we receive from audiences of all nationalities encourages us to trust that we’re doing the right thing.’ And doing the right thing they are, performing frequently at venues and events up and down the Costa del Sol including the Birra y Arte (beer festival) events.

Upcoming gigs and opportunities to enjoy New Tricks include Saturday, August 23, at La Boma, Alhaurín el Grande; followed by a charity event for breast cancer in support of AECC at Ania y Mayra in Cártama on Friday, August 30; Mullarkey’s in Benalmádena on Saturday, August 31, and El Rodeo in Coín on September 5.

You can follow them on Instagram and Facebook via newtricksspain.