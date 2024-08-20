Ronda ‘Botijo’ art competition

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 20 Aug 2024 • 10:04 • 1 minute read

Ronda art completion based on the ‘botijo’ Credit: Valalto - Shutterstock

Dust off the brushes and tubes of paint for a painting competition in Ronda with some generous cash prizes for the best creations.

The Peña El Botijo de Ronda has just announced a new challenge with the ‘botijo’ as its theme. A ‘botijo’ is one of those terracotta jugs with a narrow opening and usually 2 hoop handles on the side, historically typical in Andalusia for drinking water (and occasionally wine) from, or mostly today used as an ornament. Being such an icon of the area, The local ‘Peña’ thought it an apt subject and starting point for local artists to express their creativity.

The works submitted must also reflect the theme of the Pedro Romero Fair and Festivities or the cultural promotion of Ronda and works can be submitted up until August 27 by photograph or video of the work along with a brief description and their personal details to the competition’s official email address.

Jury comprised of renowned artists

The jury, comprised of professional artists and members of the Peña El Botijo, will shortlist the top 12 artworks for exhibiting which will be exhibited during the Pedro Romero Fairs and Festivals. Of these, three will be awarded with €300, €200, and €100 in prizes for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners, and the top 3 will be displayed in the Peña El Botijo, ensuring their presentation sand permanent exhibition. Artists must be 18 or over and videos and photos may be submitted via email to: elemaildelbotijo@gmail.com.