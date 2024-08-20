By Eleanor EWN • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 15:00 • 2 minutes read

Taylor Swift at Wembley on the penultimate night of her European Eras tour. Credit: Mrs.SpaceX. X.

TAYLOR SWIFT’S 3-month stretch in Europe ends tonight as the European leg of her tour comes to a close in Wembley Stadium.

The Eras tour has become a cultural sensation and, despite being far from over, is already by far the highest-grossing tour of all time. Swift kicked off the Eras tour on March 17 2023 and finally made it to Europe more than a year later on May 9 of this year.

Since then, Swift has played in 17 different European cities, taking her everywhere from London to Warsaw. Spanish fans were sent into raptures as she played two dates in Madrid at the end of May.

The European leg of her groundbreaking tour means Swift has played in five continents since the beginning of the tour, having previously played in North and South America, Asia, and Australia before making it to European shores.

The Eras Tour in Numbers

By the end of 2023, the Eras Tour had already earned over $1 billion, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time. Such was Swift’s influence that the US Travel Association estimated that the inaugural leg of the tour’s economic impact could have exceeded $10 billion.

The economic impact of the tour also extends to the cities she plays in. Hotels in Edinburgh, Liverpool, and Cardiff were all sold out by August 2023, almost a year before Swift arrived for her UK dates.

Swift’s net worth has also received a significant boost from the tour. Forbes estimates her personal fortune to exceed $1.1 billion. The singer-songwriter is estimated to make $13.6 million per show.

Curtain Call for European Fans

For now at least, it seems European fans’ dreams are over. Swift has played 48 dates on her European tour despite the cancellation of her dates in Vienna after a terrorist threat.

Swift has described the Eras Tour “the most exhausting, all encompassing, but most joyful, most rewarding, most wonderful thing that has ever happened in my life.”

Unless she decides to add more dates, the tour will end at the end of the year, having spanned five continents, 54 cities, and a grand total of 152 shows.

The Eras Tour: In the Home Straight

As Swift heads back to the States for the final stretch of her tour. Pollstar estimates that by end of the year – and the end of the tour – Eras will have brought in $2.165 billion. To put that figure into context, the second highest-grossing tour of all time, Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, grossed $939 million.

As Swift contemplates the end of an era, she’ll surely be looking forward to a well-earned break come December 9; just in time for her 35th birthday 4 days later.

