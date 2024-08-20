By Anna Ellis • Published: 20 Aug 2024 • 10:58 • 1 minute read

Triumph for tradition: Almoradí's Holy Week earns top honour. Image: Ayuntamiento de Almoradi.

Almoradí’s Holy Week has officially been recognised as a Provincial Festival of Tourist Interest by the Department of Tourism of the Valencian Community.

This honour highlights the cultural and tourist significance of a celebration that draws thousands of people each year and is renowned for its deep devotion and long-standing traditions.

Almoradí’s Holy Week is famous for its stunning processions, the dedication of its brotherhoods, and the involvement of the entire community.

Prestigious Attraction

Now, it has earned a well-deserved place among the most prestigious tourist attractions in the Valencian Community.

María Gómez, the mayor of Almoradí, shared her excitement over the news and expressed her heartfelt thanks to everyone who contributed to this achievement. She said: “We are in luck.”

“The Holy Week of Almoradí now carries the honorary title of Provincial Festival of Tourist Interest of the Valencian Community. This recognition is the result of the hard work and dedication of every single brotherhood and confraternity in Almoradí.”

“Congratulations to all, and special thanks to the Junta Mayor de Hermandades de Almoradí.”

Must-Visit Destination

This recognition is a testament to the commitment of the local brotherhoods and confraternities, who have tirelessly worked for years to maintain and promote this festival’s importance in the region.

The new title not only celebrates their efforts but also helps position Almoradí as a must-visit destination within the Valencian Community.

With this award, Holy Week in Almoradí is expected to continue growing, drawing even more visitors and solidifying its place as a significant event in both the religious and tourism calendars of the region.