Why Did the Bayesian Sink? What We Know So Far

The Baysian super yacht capsized on Monday. Credit: Ian T. X.

One man has died and six people remain missing after the British luxury yacht Bayesian sank in freak weather conditions in the waters off the capital of Sicily, Palermo.

The super yacht was carrying 22 passengers at the time of the tragedy including 12 passengers and 10 crew members. A heavy storm that created waterspouts struck at around 5 am on Monday morning. 15 people were rescued by a nearby Dutch ship, while authorities continue the search for the six passengers still unaccounted for.

What Happened to the Bayesian Yacht?

Witnesses have said that the Bayesian was struck by a freak violent storm while it was anchored to the sea bed just outside Porticello harbour. Such was the force of the storm that it caused waterspouts, rotating columns of air and mist, to appear over the surface of the sea. The ship capsized within minutes of the storm hitting.

With the anchor down, it’s speculated that the Bayesian’s aluminium mast broke in half, causing the yacht to break in half and the ship to lose balance and finally sink into the sea. However, divers counter that claim, saying that the ship is nearly completely intact on the seabed. Others speculate that the vast sail could have contributed to the yacht losing balance in the fierce winds.

Bayesian Search for Survivors: What We Know

The Palermo coast guard continues to search for survivors. Divers are attempting to find ways to access the cabins, but only have 10 minutes to search per dive before having to return to the surface. The authorities believe the six missing passengers to be located inside the vessel. Helicopter and boat searches that have combed the area have found no trace of the Bayesian’s missing passengers.

What Do We Know about the Passengers On Board the Bayesian?

The body of one man was recovered on Monday morning. His identity hasn’t been formally revealed, but is believed to be the yacht’s chef. Among the other passengers are Mike Lynch, a 59-year-old tech entrepreneur and owner of the superyacht. His 18-year-old daughter Hannah is also missing.

The Morgan Stanley International bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo were also on board the ship and remain unaccounted for.

Mr Lynch’s wide Angela Baceres was one of the 15 rescued early yesterday morning. Eight others are receiving hospital treatment for injuries sustained during the tragedy.

Three other known passengers were Charlotte Golunksi, her husband, and her infant daughter Sofia. All were rescued and unharmed.

Initial reports suggested the vessel mainly carried British citizens. However, people from New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, and British-French dual citizens were also on board.

The Bayesian: A Luxury Superyacht

The superyacht Bayesian can accommodate up to 12 guests in six luxury suites. It could be rented for up to €195,000 (£166,000) a week. The Bayesian’s name is thought to allude to the Bayesian theory, which Mr Lynch completed his PhD thesis on, and the software that made him his fortune.