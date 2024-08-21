By Letara Draghia • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 21:32 • 1 minute read

The mysterious postcard. Credit: Henry Darby, Swansea Building Society

Staff at Swansea Building Society were taken aback when their usual delivery of savings and mortgage paperwork included an artefact from the past – a postcard dating back 121 years.

The “spooky” discovery comes just a year after the building society celebrated its 100th anniversary, making the postcard even older than the institution itself, by two decades.

The postcard, addressed to a woman in Swansea, Wales, has intrigued both staff and the public alike. Henry Darby, the company’s marketing and communications officer, shared his excitement about the unexpected find, describing it as both “exciting” and “a little bit spooky.”

“It’s like holding a piece of history in your hands,” Darby remarked. “It feels like an antique, something that belongs in a museum. People on our social media are buzzing with interest, sharing stories and memories about the city’s rich history.”

The postcard’s message offers a charming glimpse into life over a century ago. It reads: “Dear L. I could not, it was not possible to get the pair of these. I am so sorry, but I hope you are enjoying yourself at home. I have got now about 10/- (shillings) as pocket money not including the train fare so I am doing alright. Remember me to Miss Gilbert and John. With love to all from Ewart.”

Interestingly, a relative of the postcard’s intended recipient has since reached out to the building society, adding a personal connection to this extraordinary find. The incident has sparked curiosity about how the postcard managed to remain undelivered for more than a century, and the story continues to unfold as more details come to light.

Next time you feel frustrated by slow post, remember this story, as it’s an example of true snail mail!