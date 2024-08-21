By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 13:38
• 2 minutes read
Fire Contained After Extensive Damage
Image: Almuñecar Town Hall
THE recent wildfire in Almuñécar was brought under control after burning nearly 600 hectares. A woman suffered smoke inhalation and was hospitalised at Santa Ana Hospital in Motril. Some local residents and animal rescue centres had to evacuate and relocate animals as the fire approached.
The situation was particularly challenging due to strong winds that caused secondary flare-ups. An extensive team of aerial and ground resources worked tirelessly to prevent further spread, especially given the area’s difficult terrain and strong coastal winds.
Efforts intensified with increased aerial support and ground crew activities which were aimed at protecting a significant forest area on the western flank of the Parque Natural de las Sierras de Almijara, Tejeda, and Alhama. The fire affected 440 hectares of forest and 150 hectares of agricultural land.
The Almuñécar Town Council is working to clear the affected areas and is seeking to declare them a ‘catastrophic zone’ to aid recovery and support farmers. They are also considering declaring the area a civil protection emergency zone to exempt residents from property taxes. Authorities are urging caution and are allowing experts from the Andalucian Forest Fire Fighting Plan (INFOCA) and the SEPRONA of the Guardia Civil to investigate the fire’s origin.
For more Axarquia and Costa Tropical news and events click here
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.