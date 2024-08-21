By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 13:38 • 2 minutes read

Fire Contained After Extensive Damage Image: Almuñecar Town Hall

THE recent wildfire in Almuñécar was brought under control after burning nearly 600 hectares. A woman suffered smoke inhalation and was hospitalised at Santa Ana Hospital in Motril. Some local residents and animal rescue centres had to evacuate and relocate animals as the fire approached.

Wildfire in Almuñécar: 600 Hectares Burned and Contained

The situation was particularly challenging due to strong winds that caused secondary flare-ups. An extensive team of aerial and ground resources worked tirelessly to prevent further spread, especially given the area’s difficult terrain and strong coastal winds.

Aerial and Ground Crews Battled Almuñécar Wildfire’s Spread

Efforts intensified with increased aerial support and ground crew activities which were aimed at protecting a significant forest area on the western flank of the Parque Natural de las Sierras de Almijara, Tejeda, and Alhama. The fire affected 440 hectares of forest and 150 hectares of agricultural land.

Almuñécar Town Council Seeks ‘Catastrophic Zone’ Status for Affected Areas

The Almuñécar Town Council is working to clear the affected areas and is seeking to declare them a ‘catastrophic zone’ to aid recovery and support farmers. They are also considering declaring the area a civil protection emergency zone to exempt residents from property taxes. Authorities are urging caution and are allowing experts from the Andalucian Forest Fire Fighting Plan (INFOCA) and the SEPRONA of the Guardia Civil to investigate the fire’s origin.

Actions to Take When Wildfire Threatens Your Area

Stay Informed: Monitor Alerts: Keep up with local news, emergency alerts, and weather updates for the latest information on the wildfire’s status and evacuation orders. Use Apps: Download and use apps that provide real-time fire alerts and updates.

Prepare an Emergency Kit: Pack Essentials: Include important documents, medications, a first aid kit, non-perishable food, water, and personal hygiene items. Include Protective Gear: Have masks to protect against smoke inhalation, and consider goggles for eye protection.

Evacuate Early: Follow Orders: If authorities issue an evacuation order, leave immediately to avoid getting trapped. Plan Your Route: Familiarize yourself with multiple evacuation routes to avoid congested areas.

Create a Defensible Space: Clear Vegetation: Remove dry leaves, branches, and other flammable materials from around your home. Maintain a Safe Distance: Keep trees and shrubs well-trimmed and maintain a defensible space around your property.

Protect Your Home: Seal Gaps: Close vents, windows, and doors to prevent embers from entering your home. Use Fire-Resistant Materials: If possible, use fire-resistant roofing and siding materials.

Stay Indoors if Evacuation Isn’t Possible: Close Windows and Doors: Keep all windows and doors closed to minimize smoke infiltration. Create an Air Barrier: Use air conditioning if available and set it to recirculate air to reduce smoke entering your home.

Help Others if Possible: Check on Neighbors: Assist elderly or disabled neighbors who may need help evacuating. Communicate: Inform family and friends of your plans and whereabouts.

Stay Calm and Follow Safety Procedures: Avoid Panicking: Stay calm and follow the instructions from emergency services. Stay Away from the Fire: Keep a safe distance from the fire, and do not attempt to fight it yourself.



For more Axarquia and Costa Tropical news and events click here