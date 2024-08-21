By Letara Draghia • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 12:09 • 2 minutes read

Bennifer. Credit: Instagram

Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, bringing an end to a relationship that has captivated fans for over two decades.

The couple, who had rekindled their romance in 2021 after nearly two decades apart, seemed poised for a fairytale ending but now find themselves parting ways once again.

J.Lo and Ben Affleck’s relationship history

Jennifer Lopez, aged 55, and Ben Affleck, 52, first met in 2001 on the set of the romantic comedy Gigli, where they quickly fell in love. Their high-profile relationship, dubbed “Bennifer” by the media, was one of the most talked-about pairings of the early 2000s.

The couple became engaged in 2002 but called off their wedding in 2004, citing “excessive media attention” as a contributing factor to their breakup. Despite the split, both stars continued to speak fondly of each other over the years.

Their love story reignited in 2021, much to the delight of fans who had followed their journey. By April 2022, they were engaged once more, leading to a whirlwind series of events.

The couple tied the knot in a spontaneous Las Vegas ceremony in July 2022, with Jennifer Lopez affectionately signing off as Jennifer Lynn Affleck. The intimate wedding, held at A Little White Wedding Chapel, was followed by a more elaborate celebration a month later at Affleck’s Georgia estate, surrounded by family and friends.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship problems

Despite their deep connection, the couple faced challenges that eventually led to Jennifer Lopez filing for divorce on April 26, according to court documents filed at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The pair’s relationship had often been the subject of speculation and scrutiny, particularly in the months leading up to their split. Rumours of tension began to surface after Jennifer Lopez abruptly cancelled her 2024 North American tour, quoting the need to focus on her family and personal life.

She had been gearing up for the tour, which would have been her first in five years, in support of her album This Is Me… Now. The album, inspired by her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, was accompanied by a companion film that explored themes of love and heartbreak.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s exes

Ben Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children. Their marriage lasted from 2005 until their divorce in 2018. Jennifer Lopez, meanwhile, has been married three times before, including a decade-long marriage to singer Marc Anthony, with whom she shares 14-year-old twins.

Their individual experiences and past relationships inevitably added layers of complexity to their renewed romance. On several occasions, the couple’s dynamic was captured on camera, with moments of tension hinting at underlying issues. These incidents fuelled speculation about the stability of their relationship.

Bennifer 2.0 comes to an end; what’s next?

Jennifer Lopez is set to star in the upcoming film Unstoppable, produced under Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s Artists Equity banner, while Ben Affleck continues his work as a filmmaker and actor.

While the end of Bennifer 2.0 may be disappointing for fans who believed in their love story, it marks the conclusion of a chapter that has left a lasting impact on celebrity love culture.

Jennifer Lopez once said, “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient.”