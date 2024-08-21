By Harry Sinclair • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 9:46 • 1 minute read

Cabo de Gata initiates a clean up team and higher fines for littering on its beaches Credit: Shutterstock

Once again the beaches of Cabo de Gata have been flooded with rubbish from the busy summer months.

As one of the main tourist attractions of the province, the Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park severely suffers from a large number of beachgoers ‘forgetting’ their waste and rubbish.

Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park continues to see a rise in rubbish left by beachgoers

For those who do leave rubbish, they should expect to receive a fine ranging from €60.10 to €601.01, if the fine is paid by the Junta de Andalucia.

Other municipalities, such as Nijar, classify this infringement more seriously, issuing fines from €101 to €750.

The Department of Sustainability and Environment of the Andalusian Government highlighted that there is a collaboration between the local administrations (municipalities of Almeria, Nijar and Carboneras) and the autonomous Andalusian government to address the effort and clean-up required by the “inappropriate behaviour of an uncivilised minority”.

The official clean-up team reports 600 kg of rubbish a day

In response to this issue, the administration for environmental sanitation and the maintenance of this natural habitat has created a team made up of four members who attend to the beaches of Cabo de Gata-Nijar Natural Park, ensuring they’re clean and hygienic in accordance with Coastal Law.

This service is developed through the Environment and Water Agency and, in addition to the beaches, also focuses on public infrastructures such as trails or viewing points.

The staff record the data of their activity through a mobile application, and have since recorded an approximate total of 600 kg of rubbish removed every working day, which they state is primarily plastic containers and household items, occupying a volume of approximately 4 cubic metres.