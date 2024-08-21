Costa Calida events & activities

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 21 Aug 2024 • 14:15 • 5 minutes read

Cartagena's Festival: Music and Heritage Image: Cartagena City Hall

Carthagineses and Romans Festival

THE countdown to the highly anticipated Carthagineses and Romans festival in Cartagena has officially begun. This annual event draws thousands of visitors each year, establishing itself as a major cultural, tourist, and heritage highlight in Spain.

This year’s festivities will feature a series of concerts presented by Estrella de Levante. Performances will include a great lineup of artists such as Dani Fernández, La Guardia, Franvvi, Marian Dacal, Eva Martín, and Serial Killerz, among others. These concerts are part of the Estrella de Levante Fest, which will be held at the Explanada del Centro Comercial La Rambla, conveniently located near the main festival grounds.

The 2024 festival is made possible through the collaboration of Crash Music, the Cartagena City Council, Carthagineses and Romans, the producer ‘Son Buenos,’ and main sponsor Estrella de Levante.

Events kick off on Friday, September 20, with a nostalgic pop-rock performance by La Guardia, electro-pop from Viceversa, and classic Eurodance sounds from Marian Dacal, Eva Martí, New Limit, and DJ Javi Volumen and DJ Pipe’s ‘Fly to 90’s’ session.

On Saturday, September 21, the lineup will feature current sensation Dani Fernández, the rock-electro fusion of Serial Killerz, the author-pop of Franvvi, and the rumbera and rock vibes of Sanguijuelas del Guadiana.

Tribute Concert in Cartagena

ON September 6, renowned pianist and cellist Borja Niso will present his ‘Inspired by Ludovico Einaudi’ concert at the Auditorio Paco Martín in Parque Torres de Cartagena. The performance, starting at 9:00 pm, will celebrate the influential works of Ludovico Einaudi, Niso’s former mentor.

The concert promises an elegant and immersive experience, blending piano and cello with captivating lighting to create a magical show. Attendees will enjoy a selection of Einaudi’s notable pieces, many of which have been featured in films, television, and advertisements.

Niso will deliver 100 uninterrupted minutes of mesmerising music, including his unique interpretations and arrangements. The evening will also feature personal anecdotes from Niso, adding a special touch to the performance. Tickets are available starting at €18, making it a must-see event for fans of new age and classical music alike.

Lemon Pop Festival in Murcia

THE Lemon Pop Festival has announced the lineup for its 28th annual festival set to take place from September 5 to 12 in Murcia. This year’s event will be held across two locations: the Terraza de Los Molinos del Río and the Auditorio Parque de Fofó.

The festival’s main performances will occur at the Auditorio Parque de Fofó on September 6 and 7, featuring acts such as The Wave Pictures and Kurt Baker, along with national artists Pony Bravo, Los Estanques, and Nadie Patín. Local bands like Marcelo Criminal, Joseluis, Sistema Nervioso, Sueño Xanadú, and Bloody Black Soul will also take the stage.

Weekday shows at Terraza de Los Molinos del Río will include Sistema Nervioso and various DJs, with more acts to be announced in the coming days. All Lemon Pop concerts are free, with entry available until full capacity is reached.

Lorca’s Midday Fair

THE much-anticipated Feria de Mediodía (Midday Fair) is set to return on September 21, bringing with it a celebration of Lorca’s rich culinary traditions and vibrant local culture. This year’s event will feature the highly popular Tapas Route showcasing nearly 50 food stalls offering traditional Lorcan dishes such as sausages, morcilla (blood sausage), and caracoles (snails), all available at affordable prices starting from €3.

According to María de las Huertas García Pérez, Lorca’s Councillor for Festivities, the city’s historic centre will be closed to traffic, transforming it into a pedestrian-friendly venue where food and music will take centre stage. ‘We’re creating a large, open-air space where both locals and visitors can enjoy the best of our local cuisine and entertainment,’ Pérez explained.

The festival will include lively parades with charangas (musical groups) through the main squares, as well as concerts in key locations such as Plaza de España and Plaza Calderón. For families, there will be a children’s area with activities and a playroom.

In addition to food and music, the Feria de Mediodía will feature various cultural events, including a horse-drawn carriage parade and much more. Attendees can also look forward to a series of concerts and DJ performances throughout the ten-day festival.

New this year, the event will use eco-friendly, reusable cups to support sustainability. The Feria de Mediodía aims to offer an enjoyable experience while promoting Lorca’s local culture and cuisine, attracting visitors from all over.

Cartagena’s Busy Race Schedule

THE end of summer in Cartagena will be marked by a series of popular races. Every weekend until September 14, the city will host several running events, including the Subida a la Fuente del Sapo (Ascent to the Frog Fountain), the Burro Trail (the Donkey Trail), and the Cartagena Backyard Ultra.

The Cross Subida a la Fuente del Sapo takes place on Saturday, August 31, starting at 6:30 pm. The race features a 9.9-kilometre course from Avenida Filipinas to Plaza José María Serrano in El Algar. Children can also participate in shorter races. The event is supported by the Cartagena City Council and the El Algar Local Board.

On September 7, the IX Burro Trail will start at 7:00 pm from the Palacio de Deportes. This 16-kilometre race includes 700 metres of an uphill climb and requires runners to use headlamps or flashlights as part of its nighttime course. The race benefits the AFACMUR association.

Lastly, the Cartagena Backyard Ultra, part of the global Backyard Ultra series, features a 6.706-kilometre loop. Participants must complete each loop within an hour to continue. The event, held at the Palacio de Deportes, will be both day and night. Entries are available at lineadesalida.net.

National Fishing Open in Mazarron

MAZARRON is set to host the 18th National Fishing Open, a major event in Spain’s fishing calendar, on October 5. María Isabel Carrillo, the town’s sports councillor, and José María Zabala, president of the local fishing club, announced the event recently.

The competition will run from 8:00 pm to 1:00 am across several beaches: Isla Plana, Alamillo, Playa Grande, and Bolnuevo. Participants will check in at the club’s headquarters in Rihuete, where a tent will showcase fishing equipment and gear.

This year’s event will feature a new ‘Duo’ category, introduced in response to growing interest from competitors. Fishermen from around the country will compete for prizes awarded to the top ten finishers. For more information or to register, call 639-61-29-41.

