Dance and dine in Montuïri

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 15:33 • 1 minute read

Steps leading up to the dining area of Restaurant Puig de Sant Miquel. Credit: Restaurant Puig de Sant Miquel, Facebook

This Saturday August 24, the Restaurant Puig de San Miquel in Montuïri is offering dinner with a difference.

The restaurant, which is located in the centre of the island at the top of a small mountain on the outskirts of the busy town, is blessed with stunning views of the surrounding landscape during daylight, and at night becomes a beautiful and peaceful spot from which to watch the stars or enjoy the glow of a full moon. In fact, events are held throughout each summer in collaboration with `Stars Mallorca´ celebrating the astronomical opportunities available at this unique location.

This Saturday, however, the restaurant is offering a different experience, with live music from the 60´s, 70´s and 80´s and the chance to have a bit of a dance, all combined with a delicious meal and wine. The menu is based on traditional Mallorca dining, with options including arroz brut, frito Mallorquín and paella, and is unique in that the chef also offers vegan versions of these popular local dishes. The wine list includes wine produced from vineyards nearby.

The event starts at 20:00 and spaces are limited. Anybody wishing to enjoy the event is urged to reserve a table in advance by calling the restaurant on 971 161 502