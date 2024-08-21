Digitalisation of water pipes in rural areas

By Adam Woodward • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 9:53 • 1 minute read

Loss of 20.500 cubic metres of water per day. Credit: Dineshahir - Shutterstock

The Malaga provincial government has set aside €15.5 million to update and digitalise water management in 71 towns and villages in the region.

The project, Aqua Rural 5.0, affects 20,000 people and hopes to better control water usage, avoid fraudulent use of drinking water and detect leaks earlier. Currently, rural areas in the province are using significantly more water per capita than larger urban areas and the water management companies are trying to get to the root of the problem.

20.500 cubic metres of water per day going unaccounted for

€9.9 million of project funds are coming from the EU to help in resolve the issue of water loss in an area that has suffered almost continuous drought over recent years. Studies in 2023 concluded that in 74 municipalities of the province, a loss of 20.500 cubic metres per day was going unaccounted for, an amount that could adequately supply 100,000 people for an entire year.

For this reason, this digitalisation project is considered urgent and part of a scheme to revise and renew pipes, tanks and channels of water to get to the root of the problem. As well, the provincial government is introducing a new ‘drought’ project to study ways of mitigating the effects of the drought on water supplies to urbanisations that previously had not felt such a severe effect of drought conditions. And, as well, a closer monitoring of spillways and wastewater discharge points to ensure water is not being wasted as much as it seemingly has been this year.