€7 to enter the EU from next year

By Adam Woodward • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 8:00 • 1 minute read

UK passports checked on arrival in Schengen countries Credit: Wavebreak Media

The European Union is to introduce a €7 fee for UK citizens to enter EU countries as from the first half of next year.

The new scheme to be applied to people from 60 non-EU countries including the UK is looking like it will be introduced around May, 2025. The system is part the Entry/Exit Scheme (EES) – which will require non-EU travellers to register fingerprints and a photo instead of having their passport stamped – will start on November 10 this year.

€7 visa waiver valid for 3 years

But is it as Orwellian as some claim? Visas for citizens not on the list of 60 non-EU will be charged €80. This new €7 waiver is aimed at more frequent visitors from countries outside of the EU. Once ID has been established and the waiver charge has been received, it will cover visitors from outside of the EU and Schengen zone, just like the US ESTA visa, and it will be valid for 3 years.

Further details are yet to be released by the EU, but part of the concept is to speed up entry and exit at passport controls once implemented. Over 700 million visitors entered the Schengen zone last year, and this new system is also expected to make it more difficult for criminals and terrorists to enter Europe including cutting down on the use of fake passports.