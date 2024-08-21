Finestrat August 2024 festivities

By Donna Williams •
Finestrat Great Comedy Parade 2023
Credit: Facebook: Finestrat
Finestrat’s August festivities began on August 17 and will continue until August 25. There is still plenty to look forward to.
Highlights include the parade through La Cala at 4.00pm and the ‘Mascleta’ in the European Union Square, which will proceed after the proclamation in the Torreta Square. Expect this to be a noisy one as the Spanish do like to make a bang!
Dedicated to the younger generation, activities include the fiesta train from 11.30am to 2.00pm and from 4.00pm to 6.00pm. A playground in the European Union Square will be available from 12.30pm. The day will finish with music from DJs Ismael Lora, Jose Conca and Jose Coll until the early hours.
Highlights for Saturday include the popular Great Comedy Parade at 7.00pm, followed by DJ Rollazo providing the tunes in the European Union Square until midnight.
A lunch in ‘gratitude to our elders’ will be held at 2.00pm, dedicated to the senior residents of Finestrat, and organised by Finestrat Town Council. With this being the final day, it is set to go off in style with a grand fireworks display at midnight that Vulcano Pyrotechnics has choreographed.
This will take place at the ‘Parc Font de Carre’ and will be followed by the La Platino Orchestra music in the Town Square.
The full schedule can be found by visiting here.
Find more local news and activities for Costa Blanca North.
