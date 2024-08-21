Four Bodies Retrieved from Bayesian Superyacht

By Eleanor EWN • Updated: 21 Aug 2024 • 18:18 • 1 minute read

The ill-fated Bayesian in better days.

Four of the six passengers left on the Bayesian yacht have been found dead as divers continue to search for the two remaining passengers.

Two of the four bodies found on the Bayesian superyacht are confirmed to be Mike Lynch and his teenage daughter Hannah. Two other bodies have been found and are currently being retrieved by divers.

Bayesian: Tragic Yacht Sunk on Monday Morning

The Bayesian superyacht, owned by billionnaire Mike Lynch, sank as a result of a freak storm that hit the vessel just off the coast of Porticello, Sicily. The yacht was carrying 22 passengers, 15 of whom were rescued by a nearby Dutch boat soon after the storm hit. One crew member, the yacht’s chef Recaldo Thomas, was confirmed dead on Monday while the search for the missing six passengers has continued tirelessly since the incident occurred.

“Complex” Diving Mission Locates Four Bodies

The bodies of two people, confirmed to be the billionaire Mike Lynch and daughter Hannah, were retrieved this afternoon. Two more bodies, so far unidentified, will be brought to shore shortly. The Sicilian emergency services have described the rescue operation as “complex”, with divers limited to 12-minute underwater shifts. The divers have also had to contend with debris hampering their efforts to access the cabins and the people within them.

The Giornale Di Sicilia reported yesterday that divers managed to reach the common areas of the vessel, but couldn’t access the narrow spaces leading to the cabins.

Who Hasn’t Been Found Yet?

The sad news that a further two unidentified bodies have been found have raised fears for the four missing passengers. Mr Lynch was accompanied by Jonathan Bloomer, chair of Hiscox and Morgan Stanley, his wife Judy Bloomer, and Chris Bloomer- partner at Clifford Chance- and his wife Neda Morvillo.

Hopes though still remains that the final passenger may still be found alive in an air pocket.