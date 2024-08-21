Four Earthquakes in One Day

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 16:16 • 2 minutes read

Unusual Seismic Activity Hits Murcia Image: IGN

Recently the Murcia region was shaken by a series of four earthquakes, marking a rare occurrence of such frequent seismic activity in a single day. The first tremor, measuring 1.5 in magnitude, struck off the coast of Cartagena at 3:22 am, occurring at a depth of 2 kilometres. This was followed by a 1.8 magnitude quake near Molina de Segura at around 5:30 am, originating from 8 kilometres deep.

Lorquí Experiences 2.2 Magnitude Quake Later in the Morning

By late morning, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Lorquí at approximately 9:30 am, also at an 8-kilometer depth. The day’s seismic activity concluded with a 2.8 magnitude quake hitting Campos del Río at 8:38 pm, situated 5 kilometres underground.

Unusual Seismic Activity in Murcia

Experiencing four earthquakes in a single day is relatively unusual, especially for a specific region like Murcia. Earthquakes tend to occur in clusters or swarms rather than in such a concentrated pattern, and having multiple seismic events in one day can be significant for both local and scientific communities.

While individual earthquakes of small magnitudes are not uncommon, the frequency and pattern of these quakes might prompt further investigation.

Tips for Handling Minor Earthquakes

Know the Basics of Earthquake Safety

Drop, Cover, and Hold On: If you feel shaking, drop to your hands and knees, cover your head and neck with your arms, and hold on until the shaking stops. This simple action helps protect you from falling objects and debris.

If you feel shaking, drop to your hands and knees, cover your head and neck with your arms, and hold on until the shaking stops. This simple action helps protect you from falling objects and debris. Stay Indoors: If you’re inside, stay there. Moving outside can expose you to falling glass or building materials. Stay away from windows and heavy furniture that might topple over.

Create a Safety Plan

Prepare an Emergency Kit: Even with minor quakes, having a kit with essentials like water, non-perishable food, and a flashlight can be useful. Ensure your kit is easy to access and know where it is.

Even with minor quakes, having a kit with essentials like water, non-perishable food, and a flashlight can be useful. Ensure your kit is easy to access and know where it is. Secure Heavy Items: Arrange heavy items like bookshelves and appliances so they are less likely to fall during a tremor. Fastening them to walls or using safety straps can help.

After the Quake: Stay Alert

Check for Hazards: After the shaking stops, carefully check your surroundings for hazards such as gas leaks or structural damage. If you suspect a gas leak, turn off the gas supply and evacuate the building.

After the shaking stops, carefully check your surroundings for hazards such as gas leaks or structural damage. If you suspect a gas leak, turn off the gas supply and evacuate the building. Listen for Updates: Follow local news or emergency services for updates and instructions. Even minor quakes can sometimes cause subsequent tremors, so staying informed is crucial.

Stay Calm and Prepared

Practice Regularly: Regularly review and practice your earthquake safety plan with family or housemates. Familiarity with the procedure can make a difference in staying calm and safe.

For more Costa Calida news and events click here