Four Earthquakes in One Day

Unusual Seismic Activity Hits Murcia
Image: IGN
Recently the Murcia region was shaken by a series of four earthquakes, marking a rare occurrence of such frequent seismic activity in a single day. The first tremor, measuring 1.5 in magnitude, struck off the coast of Cartagena at 3:22 am, occurring at a depth of 2 kilometres. This was followed by a 1.8 magnitude quake near Molina de Segura at around 5:30 am, originating from 8 kilometres deep.
By late morning, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Lorquí at approximately 9:30 am, also at an 8-kilometer depth. The day’s seismic activity concluded with a 2.8 magnitude quake hitting Campos del Río at 8:38 pm, situated 5 kilometres underground.
Experiencing four earthquakes in a single day is relatively unusual, especially for a specific region like Murcia. Earthquakes tend to occur in clusters or swarms rather than in such a concentrated pattern, and having multiple seismic events in one day can be significant for both local and scientific communities.
While individual earthquakes of small magnitudes are not uncommon, the frequency and pattern of these quakes might prompt further investigation.
