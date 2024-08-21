From arson to lettuce theft – wrong pilgrims on El Camino

By Adam Woodward • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 17:25 • 1 minute read

Increasing tourism on El Camino out of control. Credit: Formatoriginal

Overtourism is not just having its effect on coastal Spain, with the increasingly popular ‘El Camino’ now feeling the brunt of Spain’s booming best industry.

This week was the turn of one careless pilgrim who provoked one of the biggest wildfires in the North of Spain’s history. The hapless 33-year-old foreign walker (of undisclosed origin) was taken into custody on Tuesday, August 20 after being accused of having levelled 800 hectares of forest and grasslands by fire.

He continued his hike as if nothing had happened

He was arrested in Foncebadon, in the province of Leon, not far from the origin of the blaze. Once the fire was underway, he calmly continued his hike as though nothing had happened. Tip-offs from other walkers helped the Guardia Civil locate the man.

Walkers have made off with his lettuces

This fire is just one in a litany of accusations against the upsurge in tourists participating in the Camino de Santiago over recent years. One resident of Bertola, a village where everyone grows their own crops, has woken up the next day to find walkers have made off with his lettuces. Others complain of tourists using their gardens as toilets. A local woman in Galicia complains of a case with one so-called ‘pilgrim’ who jumped her garden fence during a family barbecue, stripped naked and jumped in her swimming pool.

The Camino has changed, lost its meaning

St. James’s Way, or ‘El Camino’ as most call it, attracted 440,000 people in 2023, up from an estimated 54,000 in 2020. Overtourism has led to a ‘change of meaning’ for the Camino that attracts new types of pilgrims, according to José de la Riera, of the International Fraternity of the Camino de Santiago. ‘What used to be an intimate thing has been transformed,” he said. ‘The arrival of leisure culture has broken the Camino.’