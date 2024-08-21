By Harry Sinclair • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 14:38 • 2 minutes read

The province of Almeria has homemade, 100% local produce, artisanal ice cream on offer Credit: Shutterstock

The province of Almeria holds some of the best places for homemade ice cream in all of Spain.

In the peninsula’s popular months, the heat is high, especially this year with simultaneous heatwaves hitting the province of Almeria.

Almeria province has a variety of top-quality homemade ice cream shops on offer

What better, and tastier, way to battle the heat than a cone or cup of ice-cold ice cream? What better ice cream than homemade?

Ice cream parlours offering homemade ice cream are the only way to go, featuring no amount of colouring, ice crystals or sandy textures, plus, the flavours will usually come from seasonal foods, respecting the calendar.

There are a few top-tier ice cream parlours with high-quality products in the province of Almeria that are truly unmissable.

Gelateria Italiana Alberto – Mojacar

Mojacar has what is widely considered the best in the entire Levante of Almeria, Gelateria Italiana Alberto.

Founded in 1988, it has a variety of artisanal ice creams to be enjoyed in front of the beautiful beach of Mojacar.

Blu Cafeteria Ice Cream Shop – Mojacar

Also in Mojácar is Blu Cafeteria Ice Cream Shop, which according to Tripadvisor is considered the best ice cream shop in the entire province.

Blu stands out for its homemade ice creams and multiple dietary options including gluten-free and vegan options, in addition to its usual breakfast and coffee options, a favourite of many Mojacar residents.

La Flor de Valencia – Aguadulce

La Flor de Valencia in the Marina of Aguadulce is a fan favourite in the province, evening receiving a Solete from the Repsol Guide.

Gelato Ice Cream Shop – San Jose

Gelato Ice Cream Shop, located in the town square of San Jose, is run by an Italian making authentic and unique ice cream, ranking as one of the most popular on Tripadvisor.

La Yaya – Almerimar Port

La Yaya, in the heart of the Almerimar Port, offers its customers homemade ice cream made daily in-house, in its workshop.

This ice cream shop is also recognised by the Solete of the Repsol Guide, in addition to multiple awards including an award recognising the company’s efforts to promote the Q Brand for Tourist Quality – a quality distinction in the tourism sector of Spain – and the recognition of Restaurant Guru for Best Desserts 2022 with its array of crepes, waffles and other sweet treats on offer.

Gelateria Fantasia Italiana – Almeria City

Gelateria Fantasia Italiana in the provincial capital is one of the most popular among the cities residents, with an extensive variety of options including the signature Delirio de Almeria (delirium of Almeria).

Helados del Desierto – El Toyo, Retamar

Finally, just outside the city of El Toyo, Retamar, Helados del Desierto is a benchmark for artisanal ice cream in Almeria, as all its products are made with raw materials from the Almeria market.

