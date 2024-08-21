Hurricane Ernesto to hit parts of Ireland

By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 21 Aug 2024 • 15:32 • 2 minutes read

Hurricane Ernesto Sparks Severe Weather in Ireland Image: Shutterstock/ Andrzej Golik

A Status Yellow wind and rain warning has been issued for Galway and Mayo as the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto move towards the west coast of Ireland. Met Éireann has warned that unseasonably strong and gusty winds from the south to southwest will coincide with high tides and heavy rainfall, creating potentially hazardous conditions.

The warning will be in effect from 6:30 pm on August 21 until 2:30 am on August 22. The strong winds could result in damage to temporary structures, difficult traveling conditions, and coastal flooding due to wave overtopping.

Hurricane Ernesto’s Impact on Ireland

Although Hurricane Ernesto will have weakened before reaching Ireland, it is still expected to bring a period of unsettled weather over the coming days. Weather experts caution that extremely windy conditions will impact parts of Ireland, especially the west coast and Northern Ireland on August 22 and 23.

Hurricane Ernesto: High Winds and Localised Flooding Risk

Weather Alerts Ireland predicts that winds exceeding 90 km/h could batter western counties, with gusts of up to 100 km/h possible along the coast. Inland areas might also experience gusts over 80 km/h. Heavy and persistent rain will accompany the winds, raising concerns about localised flooding in the affected regions.

Other weather experts have stated that although Hurricane Ernesto is quickly weakening over cooler waters, winds could still meet warning levels on the west coast and in elevated areas. He also suggested that another low-pressure system on Thursday night, August 23, might bring even stronger winds.

Met Éireann and UK Met Office Warnings about Hurricane Ernesto

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow wind warning for Galway and Mayo from Wednesday evening until 2 am on Thursday, warning of potential coastal flooding and dangerous travel conditions. The UK Met Office has echoed similar concerns, warning that public transport in the UK and Northern Ireland could face significant delays as the remnants of Ernesto sweep across Western Europe.

⚠️Status Yellow – Wind and Rain warning for Galway and Mayo⚠️ Unseasonably strong and gusty south to southwest winds with spells of heavy rain and coinciding with very high tides.

Impacts are most likely in coastal areas and on higher ground. Valid: 18:30 Wed-02:30 Thurs 22/08 pic.twitter.com/jhh4LRCnpA — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 21, 2024

Safety Tips for Dealing with Severe Weather

As the remnants of Hurricane Ernesto approach Ireland, it’s essential to stay safe and prepared for the coming days. Here are some key safety tips to keep in mind:

Secure Loose Objects

Bring in or tie down any outdoor furniture, decorations, or temporary structures that could become dangerous in strong winds.

Avoid Coastal Areas

Refrain from visiting coastal areas, beaches, or cliffs during the storm. The risk of wave overtopping and coastal flooding is high.

Travel with Caution

If you must travel, plan your journey carefully. Be aware of fallen branches, debris, and flooded roads. Drive slowly and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles.

Stay Informed

Keep up to date with weather alerts and updates from Met Éireann and other reliable sources. If conditions worsen, be prepared to change plans or stay indoors.

Prepare for Power Outages

Have flashlights, batteries, and charged mobile devices on hand in case of power cuts. Ensure that emergency contact numbers are easily accessible.

Avoid Floodwaters

It is extremely dangerous to walk or drive through floodwaters. Just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and water can be deeper than it appears.

By taking these precautions, you can help protect yourself and your loved ones from the risks posed by the arrival of Hurricane Ernesto in Ireland.

