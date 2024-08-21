‘I love Queen’ & ‘Beauty and the Beast’, Mijas Pueblo

By Adam Woodward •
Auditorio Municipal de Mijas
Credit: Ayuntamiento de Mijas
Musical passion in Mijas Pueblo for the weekend with the ‘We love Queen’ tribute on August 24, and ‘Beauty and the Beast’ on August 25.
Residents of Mijas can look forward to experiencing two highly acclaimed award-winning shows that have received multiple accolades in the country.
The first performance, ‘We Love Queen’, is set to begin at 10pm on the Saturday 24 and is said to be a ‘wonderful tribute with no plans to mimic Freddie Mercury, because, according to organisers, ‘it would be impossible’. The performance lasts approximately 2 hours and includes up to 11 performers singing, dancing, and creating unforgettable moments for the audience. The ticket prices begin at €30.
On Sunday, August 25 at 9.30pm ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ is scheduled. Candileja will present a show for families and children with a strong emphasis on inclusive co-responsibility..
The organisation is dedicated to incorporating individuals with disabilities into theatre, casting the performer Marina Rojas, a visually impaired performer who won TV’s La Voz (The Voice) back in 2015, as the lead in this production and embodying the role of Belle. The tale of Beauty and the Beast, along with Marina Rojas‘ performance, is aimed at helping children see that this community can also be great performers too. The price of tickets will be approximately €17 and are available from Janto.es.
