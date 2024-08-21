Is Wearing Makeup to the Gym Bad for Your Skin?

By Eleanor EWN • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 13:12 • 4 minutes read

Your Insta-ready face might be causing your breakouts. Credit: Andrea Piacquadio. Pexels.

A new study suggests that wearing makeup to the gym may have a negative impact on your skin’s ability to maintain proper levels of oil.

As working out becomes a fully Instagrammable experience, images of fully made-up gym buffs have become almost ubiquitous. However, wearing a full face of makeup to the gym could lead to an improper balance of oil in your face and cause dry skin, clogged pores, or even acne. Dermatologists are now suggesting that letting your natural beauty shine through may protect your skin.

Wearing Foundation During Workouts Increases Oil Levels

The recent research, published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology, studied 43 male and female college students as they completed 20-minute treadmill workouts. The participants were asked to apply foundation to their forehead and upper cheek on one side of their faces. The other half of the face was left makeup-free.

The results revealed that while both sides of the face had more moisture after the 20-minute workout, there was more moisture buildup on the areas where the foundation was applied. Further study revealed that pores expanded and oil levels increased on makeup-free skin while pores remained the same size with reduced oil levels on sides where foundation had been applied.

This suggests that wearing makeup during exercise can interfere with the skin’s natural ability to maintain the right oil levels. This can lead to dry skin, clogged pores, and acne.

Why Is Maintaining Proper Oil Levels Important for Healthy Skin?

Maintaining proper oil levels is important for healthy skin because various skin complaints can develop when there’s an imbalance in oil levels. For a start, the combination of clogged pores and increased oil production can lead to breakouts of acne, including whiteheads, blackheads, and spots. This will be of particular concern to individuals with acne-prone skin.

The impact of powdered foundation wasn’t researched in this particular study. However, it’s unlikely that powder is the answer to this particular conundrum. Another study revealed that face powder caused 56.7% of participants to suffer from dry skin, almost 27% from acne, and 16.3% from spots. The irony that a product developed to control oil and excess shine actually makes them worse in the long term won’t be lost on many foundation users.

Does Sun Cream Affect the Skin’s Oil Production?

Some sun creams can make already oil-prone skin more oily. That said, don’t skip wearing Factor 50 daily and reapplying when necessary as it offers sun protection in intense sun. Sun cream helps prevent sun damage that causes wrinkles and age spots and can contribute to preventing skin cancer.

Choosing the right sun cream can help reduce extra oil production. Look at the labels carefully and choose an oil-free formulation. This might say “non-comedogenic” or “won’t clog pores”. Checking the ingredients can also give you a good indication of the quality of the product. Look for sun creams that contain zinc oxide and titanium oxide and avoid fragranced products.

Does Wearing Other Makeup Cause Oily Skin?

Wearing makeup like mascara to the gym isn’t likely to have a huge impact on oily skin. However, it could cause a greater build up of bacteria that could lead to eye inflammation or irritation.

Strike a Balance Between Confidence and Skin Health

If you’re still reluctant to remove your makeup before heading to the gym, remember that makeup may not help you look at your best while working out. When you begin to sweat, cream foundation can break down and run, leading to a patchy or streaky appearance.

At the end of the day, protecting your skin and feeling confident in your own skin is a fine balance. If wearing makeup gives you the boost you need to face your workout, it’s ultimately a good thing. However, choosing the right products and following a post-workout skincare routine can go a long way to protecting your skin.

Tips to Avoid a Post-Workout Breakout

Apart from removing makeup before working out, there are various other steps you can take to avoid a dreaded breakout after exercise:

1) Keep long hair pulled back: Keep your hair out of your face as much as you can. Your hair contains natural oils as well as oily hair care products that can be transferred onto your face. Hair can trap moisture on your face that could also lead to a breakout.

2) Keep your equipment clean: Wipe down any equipment that will touch your face, like earphones, helmets, or goggles. Apart from avoiding a nasty buildup of dirt and oils, cleaning your equipment will remove the oil and bacteria that can contribute to a breakout.

3) Wipe down shared gym equipment: An unfortunate reality of shared gyms is that you can’t count on others to clean gym equipment after each use. Give your dumbbells or handlebars a good wipe down before you start to avoid transferring more oil onto your hands or face.

4) Avoid touching your hands: This is perhaps the most difficult step as we unconsciously touch our faces more than we think. However, the easiest way to avoid transferring oil to your face is to avoid touching it.

5) Wear loose, moisture-wicking gym clothes: While it’s true that wearing an old, loose t-shirt doesn’t fit in with the typical gym aesthetic, sweaty, tight-fitting clothes trap moisture against your skin. Letting your skin breathe will allow it to regulate its oil levels more effectively, preventing avoidable breakouts.

6) Change clothes as soon as possible: Removing your damp clothes as quickly as possible will help prevent breakouts by removing the source of excess moisture and bacteria. Sweaty clothes may need to be laundered on a hot wash to completely get rid of the bacteria.

7) Shower after working out: Try to shower as soon as possible after a workout. This removes any sweat,oil, or bacteria that’s built up during your exercise. If showering isn’t possible straight after your workout, at least wash your face of excessive sweat by giving it a good splash.