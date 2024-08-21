Maghrebi migrants in Mallorca

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
On Saturday at around midday, six Maghrebi migrants were located in the Cap de Barberia area of Formentera and consequently intercepted by the local police and Guardia Civil. The following day seventeen more Maghrebi migrants were spotted along the coastline of S´Estanyol, which is in the Llucmayor region of Mallorca.
Officers from the Campos and Llucmayor departments of the Guardia Civil were called to intercept the migrants at around 8:05 in the morning, and were supported by members of the Campos Local Police service. The migrants, who arrived by boat, all appeared to be unharmed and in good health.
The Government Delegation reported that on Monday a further 39 migrants were caught trying to enter the island in the region of Formentera, 25 of which were found and intercepted 30 miles off the coast, whilst the other 14 were stopped by officials on land, in the S´Estufador area. Following a statement by the Department of Natural Environment which was shared on X, one of the boats carrying the migrants was spotted in flames out at sea, and fire services had to be deployed in order to extinguish the fire. Luckily nobody was hurt in the incident and all the migrants made it safely onto dry land.
Government officials have not yet stated publicly what action will be taken.
