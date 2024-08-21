Mallorca Celebrates Sant Bartomeu

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 16:49
• 1 minute read
Traditional dancers in Montuïri. Ajuntament de Montuïri, Facebook
Sant Bartomeu is a highly celebrated festival on the island, as it commemorates one of the most important patron saints of Mallorca, and events and festivities take place over several days.
Across the island local towns will have already adorned the streets and houses with streamers and other colourful decorations, and residents will be full of anticipation for nights and days of merriment. Being the patron saint of both Soller and Montuïri, these towns in particular will be holding traditional celebrations, but similar festivities will be found across the island, so it won´t be necessary to travel far in order to experience this special traditional fiesta of Mallorca.
Celebrations will include serving local speciality dishes out in the open air, live street music, fires and fireworks. There will also be plenty of locals dressed up as the traditional Mallorca `dimonio´ parading through the towns, bringing theatre and dance to life, as well as the dance of the Cossiers, which is a popular sight on Mallorca streets whenever a local festival is being celebrated.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the U.K., Donna Bradley-Brown first moved to Mallorca in 2002. She immediately fell in love with the island and knew it was destined to be her home. Donna is particularly passionate about animals, art and the environment. If you have a news story she would love to hear from you at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
[Photo Credit @caroixyz]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.