Mallorca Celebrates Sant Bartomeu

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 16:49 • 1 minute read

Traditional dancers in Montuïri. Ajuntament de Montuïri, Facebook

The Mallorca festival of Sant Bartomeu on August 24 brings festivities across the island

Sant Bartomeu is a highly celebrated festival on the island, as it commemorates one of the most important patron saints of Mallorca, and events and festivities take place over several days.

Across the island local towns will have already adorned the streets and houses with streamers and other colourful decorations, and residents will be full of anticipation for nights and days of merriment. Being the patron saint of both Soller and Montuïri, these towns in particular will be holding traditional celebrations, but similar festivities will be found across the island, so it won´t be necessary to travel far in order to experience this special traditional fiesta of Mallorca.

Celebrations will include serving local speciality dishes out in the open air, live street music, fires and fireworks. There will also be plenty of locals dressed up as the traditional Mallorca `dimonio´ parading through the towns, bringing theatre and dance to life, as well as the dance of the Cossiers, which is a popular sight on Mallorca streets whenever a local festival is being celebrated.