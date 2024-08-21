Maro’s Water Now Safe to Drink

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 15:15 • 1 minute read

RESIDENTS of Maro can now use their tap water with confidence, as local officials confirm it meets health standards. This update follows the recent activation of a new water supply interconnection between Maro and Nerja, funded by a €600,000 investment from the town council. The new system was reviewed by the Delegation of Health of the Junta de Andalucía, ensuring it is safe for drinking.

Local Spring Water Remains Non-Potable Due to High Radioactivity

Alberto Tomé, the councillor for Infrastructure, highlighted that while the new supply is safe, the local spring water is still not potable due to high natural radioactivity levels. The interconnection project involved connecting Maro’s reservoir to Nerja’s network through a new 2.6-kilometre pipeline and constructing a pumping station.

Mayor Encarnación Moreno Thanks Residents and Anticipates Future Improvements

Encarnación Moreno, the mayor of Maro, expressed gratitude for residents’ patience during the transition. She looks forward to the day when local spring water also meets safety standards. For more information, residents can contact Aguas de Narixa at 900 813 810 or visit their office in Nerja.

Tips to Ensure Safe Drinking Water

To ensure that your drinking water remains safe, it’s important to regularly check for any changes in taste, color, or odor and report them to local authorities immediately.

Make sure to use only cold water for drinking and cooking, as hot water can often dissolve contaminants more readily.

Keep your plumbing well-maintained and avoid using old or damaged pipes that might affect water quality. If you have a water filter, ensure it is properly maintained and replaced as recommended by the manufacturer.

In case you notice any unusual signs such as sediment, discoloration, or a chlorine-like smell, contact Aguas de Narixa or your local water authority right away for testing and guidance. Additionally, staying informed about any scheduled maintenance or updates regarding your water supply can help you address potential issues proactively.

