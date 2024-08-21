Mbappé, Vinicitus and Rodrygo in Puerto Banús

By Adam Woodward • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 12:32 • 1 minute read

Mbappé, Vinicitus, Rodrygo & Bellingham Credit: Movistar plus Instagram

Where better for a few ‘Galacticos’ to escape for a bit of an opening of the season party and beach time than Marbella?

That’s where Real Madrid’s Mbappé, Vinicitus and Rodrygo were spotted recently, living it up and enjoying sunning themselves on a yacht and dining out with other celebrities in Puerto Banús, by taking a few days where all the other stars hang out.

The three are due back in Madrid at the Valdebebas Real Madrid Sports City. Wednesday 21 for more training and preparation for their match against Valladolid at the Bernabeu stadium on Sunday.

‘The internationals need more rest’: Carlo Ancelotti

Carlo Ancelotti, Madrid’s trainer, let the team have a few days off between the first two games of the season after their first match of the season against Mallorca ended up in a one-all draw. A video went viral of the trio with Bellingham talking tactics in the changing rooms at the Mallorca match, but they never found an opportunity for that second goal. The draw, Ancelotti put down to the players, especially the internationals, needing more rest, and Mbappé, Vinicitus and Rodrygo took him at his word.