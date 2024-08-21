New central boulevard for Estepona

By Adam Woodward • Updated: 21 Aug 2024 • 8:42 • 1 minute read

Plan for new boulevard in Estepona. Credit: Ayuntamiento de Estepona.

Estepona Council is to build a new central boulevard with a park as part of its radical urban transformation scheme.

The new project is being carried out on Avenida San Lorenzo and Avenida España from the new Town Hall and the promenade and will provide a large pedestrian space with parks and gardens and more commercial spaces in the heart of the town. Over €17 million has been set aside for the project and is expected to take 18 months to be completed. Included in the plans is an underground carpark with 300 spaces at a daily charge of €1.

Estepona’s culmination of massive urban transformation

According to the council, this is ‘an action that will mark the culmination of the great urban transformation that the city has been going through over the last decade and which will involve the creation of a large public space in the heart of the town.’

In 2019, Estepona council received the ‘Andalucia + Social Award’ from the Andalusian Government in recognition of their work on accessibility and social inclusion that had been involved in the urban regeneration of the centre of Estepona. Other recent recognitions have been the ‘Cities that Walk’ Honour Award, for promoting pedestrian mobility and the second prize as European City of the Year 2023, awarded by The Academy of Urbanism in London.