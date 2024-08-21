News in brief: Costa Calida

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 18:18 • 2 minutes read

Helicopter rescues hiker Image: Facebook/ José Luis Piñero Gallego

Rescue Operation in Mula

A 59-year-old woman was rescued on the afternoon of August 17 after injuring her ankle while hiking in Fuente Caputa, Mula. The incident occurred around 2:15 pm when she slipped on a rocky path and was unable to walk. Emergency services received a call for help and quickly mobilised.

Civil Protection personnel and an environmental officer arrived at the scene, but due to the difficult terrain, vehicle access was not possible. The fire and rescue team used a helicopter to reach the injured hiker. She was airlifted to a nearby soccer field in Mula, where an ambulance from the 061 Emergency Service transported her to Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital for further treatment.

This incident highlights the importance of wearing appropriate footwear and clothing while hiking. Proper gear can help prevent accidents and ensure safety on challenging trails.

Community Clean Up in La Azohia

SOS La Azohía and Adela are calling on residents to join in a clean-up event at the Palmeral de San Gines in La Azohia this Saturday, August 24. The event, starting at 7 pm, invites volunteers to help remove litter from this cherished local green space. Attendees should bring trash bags, gloves, and a hat to protect themselves from the sun.

They also suggest you bring a snack as after the clean-up, a communal snack will follow, where participants can share food and drinks. This gathering aims not only to create community spirit but also to highlight the importance of environmental responsibility.

Community clean-up efforts like this are crucial for maintaining local habitats and promoting sustainability. By coming together, residents can make a tangible impact on their environment and strengthen community bonds. For more information about the event or any other upcoming projects and initiatives contact sospalmeral@gmail.com.

Lynx Recovery Plan

THE Regional Government of Murcia is preparing to unveil new conservation plans for two vital species: the Iberian lynx and the Pinna nobilis (Shellfish). Starting in September, the public will have a chance to review and comment on these strategies.

The Iberian lynx, a critically endangered cat reintroduced to Lorca’s highlands in March 2023, and the Pinna nobilis, a large mollusc found primarily in the Mar Menor, are the focus of these plans. The lynx population has faced several challenges, including deaths from hunting, traffic accidents, and other non-natural causes. Conservationists have criticised the delay in developing a recovery plan, noting that the region’s wildlife law has required such measures since 1995.

The government’s new plan aims to address these issues and improve habitat conditions. It includes a budget of €1.5 million for ongoing monitoring and recovery efforts, extending through 2028. The plan will assess current threats, enhance protection measures, and promote research to ensure the survival and expansion of these species.

