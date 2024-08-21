By Harry Sinclair • Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 10:16 • 2 minutes read

Portuguese Transport Workers’ Union are on strike from August 31 to September 1 Credit: Shutterstock

Portuguese Transport Workers’ Union (Sttamp) has warned of the “severe constraints” the Groundforce workers’ strike will cause at airports.

The Sttamp issued a strike notice covering all national airports, “from 00:00 hours on August 31, 2024, until midnight on September 1, 2024”, in protest over low wages.

Portuguese Transport Workers’ Union on strike for low wages and working conditions

The strike was called against “the existence of base salaries lower than the national minimum wage” and “the systemic use of workers from temporary employment agencies”, as stated in the Sttamp’s document.

The union also pointed out the “successive changes to working hours that do not comply with the provisions of the Company Agreement” and “the way in which the voluntary redundancy programme is carried out, under threat of collective dismissal in a company where there are no people to work”, creating an unfair and uncertain working environment.

Negotiations halt causing the union to warn of “severe constraints” at national airports

Following the release of their document, “As there has been no negotiation development to date that would allow the strike to be called off”, the Sttamp has stated that “if it were to take place it would certainly cause severe constraints at national airports.”

The union specified that in particular “Porto and Lisbon” will feel the effects the most, “of which are currently completely unpredictable.”

Union guarantees delays and “numerous flight cancellations” August 31 to September 1

The union guarantees that there will be delays and “numerous flight cancellations” to all destinations operated by airlines assisted by the SPdH (Groundforce), a Portuguese handling company.

Sttamp also recommended that passengers with trips scheduled for the days of the strike confirm their travel with the services of their respective airlines.

The Portuguese union justifies the strike stating, “once again, regardless of the reason or origin that weakens the company”, it is as always “the workers who foot the bill”, taking the brunt of the effects of financial problems faced by the company.

According to the notice released last week by the union, “the workers will ensure the services necessary for the safety and maintenance of equipment and facilities” and “the provision of the minimum services essential to meeting essential social needs”, which included “performing flights necessary to meet critical problems relating to the safety of people and property, including ambulance flights, and emergency flights” and military-related flights.