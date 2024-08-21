Residents´ Discount Available

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
For anyone looking for a short break without all the stress and hassle of Palma de Mallorca airport in summer, Blau Hotels are offering an exclusive 10 per cent discount to residents of Mallorca who wish to book a stay in their 4-star Blau Colònia Sant Jordi hotel, with a further 5 per cent discount available to those who sign up to the Blau-Amigo! scheme.
The hotel, which, as per its name is situated in the picturesque area of Colònia Sant Jordi, is just a few metres from the beautiful, long, sandy beach of Es Trenc and sports some 80,000 metres of installations and services. Both couples and families are welcomed equally, and the hotel claims to offer something for everyone.
The children´s club keeps little ones entertained whilst parents or couples relax by the pool or enjoy a treatment in the spa, and the hotel has a choice of two restaurants and two bars, ensuring that guests will not have to go far to enjoy a cool drink or a delicious meal or snack.
The discount is available when booking directly through blaucoloniasantjordi.com with the promotional code RESI24, and the offer ends on August 31. Discounted stays are limited to between August 28 and September 15, so book fast if you fancy a last minute, end of summer mini-break.
