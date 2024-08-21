Richard Gere enjoys a holiday in Mallorca

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Published: 21 Aug 2024 • 16:30
• 1 minute read
Richard Gere, X
The actor, aged 74, is spending a few days in Formentor´s luxury new Four Seasons Hotel, along with wife, activist Alejandra Silva, the couple´s children, Alexander and James, and Silva´s son Albert, and the family is enjoying the island´s sunshine, sand and sea as well as relaxing in the hotel itself.
The hotel, which has undergone an extensive and costly renovation, has only been open since last Friday, meaning that Gere and his family are some of the first guests to explore and enjoy the new facilities on offer. Previously known as the Hotel Formentor, the establishment has a long history of celebrity guests ever since it first opened back in 1929, according to the hotel´s official website, fourseasons.com. Guests have included the Dalai Lama, Winston Churchill, Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn, to name just a few.
An average stay at the newly refurbished Four Seasons hotel costs more than €1,200 per night.
Gere has starred in many successful films but is possibly most famous for his role in Pretty Woman (1990) alongside acclaimed actress Julia Roberts.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the U.K., Donna Bradley-Brown first moved to Mallorca in 2002. She immediately fell in love with the island and knew it was destined to be her home. Donna is particularly passionate about animals, art and the environment. If you have a news story she would love to hear from you at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
[Photo Credit @caroixyz]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.