Richard Gere enjoys a holiday in Mallorca

21 Aug 2024

Richard Gere and his family have chosen Mallorca as their latest holiday destination and are staying in a luxury hotel in Formentor.

The actor, aged 74, is spending a few days in Formentor´s luxury new Four Seasons Hotel, along with wife, activist Alejandra Silva, the couple´s children, Alexander and James, and Silva´s son Albert, and the family is enjoying the island´s sunshine, sand and sea as well as relaxing in the hotel itself.

The hotel, which has undergone an extensive and costly renovation, has only been open since last Friday, meaning that Gere and his family are some of the first guests to explore and enjoy the new facilities on offer. Previously known as the Hotel Formentor, the establishment has a long history of celebrity guests ever since it first opened back in 1929, according to the hotel´s official website, fourseasons.com. Guests have included the Dalai Lama, Winston Churchill, Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn, to name just a few.

An average stay at the newly refurbished Four Seasons hotel costs more than €1,200 per night.

Gere has starred in many successful films but is possibly most famous for his role in Pretty Woman (1990) alongside acclaimed actress Julia Roberts.